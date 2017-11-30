CP issues traffic advisory for Men’s Hockey World League final

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police on Wednesday issued an advisory for regulation of traffic for public convenience and to facilitate proper arrangements during the Men’s Hockey World League final, scheduled to begin on December 1 at Kalinga Stadium here.

As many as five parking places have been designated close to the Stadium here- Behera Sahi ground near Gate No. 1, ground of Regional Institute of Education, Nayapalli Ravan Podi ground, Nicco Park Road and the Reserve Police Line ground.

Audience with vehicle pass will have to park their vehicles in specified areas allotted for parking and enter Kalinga Stadium through Gate No. 2, the notification read.

Similarly, media personnel and pass holders will have to enter the Stadium through Gate No. 9 only with their permitted vehicles.

People coming in vehicles from Nandan Kanan side have been advised to park their vehicles at Behera Sahi ground (two wheeler) or at Nicco Park Road (all types of vehicles) and proceed on foot to Kalinga Stadium designated gate.

Similarly, people coming from either Khandagiri side or Cuttack side on NH-16 have been advised to proceed to Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar or Nicco Park Road via Acharya Vihar crossing to park their vehicles and thereafter proceed on foot to the designated gate.

And audiences coming from Raj Bhawan side are advised to park their two wheeler in Behera Sahi parking ground or at Nicco Park road (all types of vehicles) and then proceed on foot.

On the other hand, the pass or ticket holders coming from CRP crossing side on NH-16 can park their vehicles in Nayapalli Ravan Podi ground.

Similarly, invitees with vehicle pass coming from any direction should proceed on NH-16 and enter the stadium through Gate No.9.

Besides, the notification imposed certain restrictions on the audiences coming to watch the League.

No person will be allowed to enter Kalinga Stadium complex without a valid accreditation card or pass or ticket and vehicles would not be allowed to enter without a valid vehicle pass. Pass or ticket holders are not permitted to carry any baggage or any another objectionable articles such as match box, water bottle, cutting instrument with them inside the stadium, the notice read.

Along with this, people have been advised to carry any of their photo identity cards such as voter ID or Aadhaar card etc with them for easy identification and verification.