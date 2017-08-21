CP felicitates star athlete Bonita Lakra, announces cash reward of Rs 10,000

Bhubaneswar: Star athlete Bonita Lakra of the Odisha Police was felicitated by the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police (CP) at its headquarters here today.

Commissioner YB Khurania felicitated Bonita who presently serves as a constable to the police commissionerate for bagging a gold medal in 4 x 100 mtr relay and 2 silver medals in 100 mtr and 200 mtrs run and one bronze in 100 mtrs hurdles at the recently concluded World Police & Fire Games held in Los Angeles, USA.

Bonita was warmly greeted by Khurania with flower bouquet and memento for her extraordinary achievement. Khurania also announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for Bonita and wished her all the best.