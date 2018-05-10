Headlines

Cow vigilantes seize 8 cattle-laden trucks in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Cow vigilantes

Angul: At least 15 trucks were intercepted by cow vigilantes at Bantala Chhak in Angul district for allegedly trafficking cattle illegally.

Acting on a tip-off, members of Bantala Gau Suraksha Mancha, RSS workers, Vishwa Hindu Parishad members and other outfits intercepted the cattle-laden trucks in the wee hours today. While the cow vigilantes stopped 8 vehicles during the raid, seven trucks managed to give a slip.

Each truck was laden with 40 to 50 cattle. Some of the cows were found dead inside the trucks due to jam-packed, following which tension ran high in the area.

Police rushed to the spot being informed about the incident and detained the drivers.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Sunny Leone Sunny Leone
6.8K
Entertainment

Sunny Leone is all set to reveal her entire life in a biopic
Kalinga studio Kalinga studio
973
Editorial

‘Where were these people – Is politics necessary for everything?’
Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra
634
Entertainment

In pic. The bold skirt suit: Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for donning
To Top