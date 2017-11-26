Courts cannot force husband to keep wife: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that courts cannot force a husband to “keep his wife” as it asked a man, a pilot by profession, to deposit Rs 10 lakh as interim maintenance for his estranged wife and upkeep of their son.
The apex court restored the bail order of the Madras High Court which was cancelled after the husband refused to comply with the compromise agreement.
“We cannot force a husband to keep his wife. It’s a human relationship. You (man) deposit Rs 10 lakh with the trial court which will be withdrawn by the wife unconditionally to meet her immediate requirement,” a bench of Justice Adarsh Goel and Justice U U Lalit said.
The Madurai bench of Madras High Court had on October 11, cancelled his anticipatory bail saying the man has entered into a compromise memo with the complainant but contrary to the compromise memo, he had gone back from his promise and filed an evasive counter affidavit to wriggle out from his responsibilities.
The husband was booked under various sections of IPC including dowry harassment.