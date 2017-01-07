Court summons chit fund accused

Bhubaneswar: A district sessions judge Court has summoned the accused in various chit fund scams to appear between January 24 to 27. These are the chit fund companies that Enforcement Directorate (ED) had booked cases against under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The district sessions judge will conduct hearings on these cases for which the owner and directors of the chit fund companies have been summoned. These include Seashore chief Prasant Das, Rose Valley chief Gautam Kundu, Artha Tatwa chief Pradeep Sethi and over 10 other accused of who most are in jails under the protection of various Courts.

Meanwhile, CBI probe of Rose Valley and Seashore continues with Rajya Sabha MP Tapas Pal in jail and TMC MP Sudeep Bandopadhyay under remand while his wife Naina has been visiting the CBI office since the last two days.

Similarly, Seashore related probe is also on for which CBI has been questioning former Mumbai Odisha Association president Bipin Bihari Mishra. He has said that he ha no links with the company but only attended an event of the company.