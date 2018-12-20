Court rejects Muslim body’s plea to offer Namaz at disputed site

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Court rejects Muslim body's plea
15

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The Allahabad High on Thursday has rejected the Muslim body’s plea seeking permission to offer Namaz at disputed site of Ayodhya.

Interestingly, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioners dubbing the move a ‘publicity stunt’. The petition was heard in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court earlier on Thursday.

Related Posts

Lok Sabha adjourned after passing two bills

Bollywood actor’s comments spark row

Harsh Vardhan Shringla is the new Indian envoy to US

The Al Rehman Trust had filed a petition with Allahabad HC for permission to offer Namaz in one part of the disputed site.

The trust said it had filed the petition taking into view that in 2010 the High Court order had given Muslims right over a third of the land at the disputed site.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.