Court rejects Muslim body’s plea to offer Namaz at disputed site

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: The Allahabad High on Thursday has rejected the Muslim body’s plea seeking permission to offer Namaz at disputed site of Ayodhya.

Interestingly, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the petitioners dubbing the move a ‘publicity stunt’. The petition was heard in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court earlier on Thursday.

The Al Rehman Trust had filed a petition with Allahabad HC for permission to offer Namaz in one part of the disputed site.

The trust said it had filed the petition taking into view that in 2010 the High Court order had given Muslims right over a third of the land at the disputed site.