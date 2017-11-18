Court rejects discharge petitions filed by D Brothers

Cuttack: In yet another jolt to the infamous gangsters Dhal Samanta brothers aka D brothers, a lower court here on Friday rejected the discharge petitions filed by Sushant and Sushil Dhal Samanta.

It may be noted that the D brothers had been booked in three separate cases under the Arms Act and had filed the discharge petitions under section 239 of CrPC.

D brothers who were arrested in January 2016, had pleaded innocent of the charges framed against them under the Arms Act claiming that they have been levelled with false charges intentionally by the Commissionerate of Police.

The SDJM however rejected all the discharge petitions of the duo and fixed November 20 for framing charges against them. The charges will be framed under Section 25 (1-B) of the Arms Act and trial will commence soon after that.

Notably, huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized following the arrest of the duo and their associates. The Commissionerate of Police has claimed that the associates have confessed that the firearms were supplied to them by the D brothers.