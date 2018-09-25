Court refuses bail to accused in Rewari gang-rape case

Chandigarh: The bail plea of Sanjeev, an accused in the Rewari gang-rape case, was turned down by the Mahendergarh court in Haryana on Tuesday after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) argued that more arrests were to be made in the case.

Prime accused Nishu was remanded in judicial custody till October 5 at the end of his four-day police remand.

Though Sanjeev’s counsel Sandeep Singh made a strong case for the bail of his client, the magistrate rejected the bail application, citing the gravity of the offence.

Nishu, Sanjeev and tubewell room owner Deen Dayal will be produced before the court through video-conferencing on October 5.

Earlier, Sanjeev was arrested on Sunday by Haryana police. Army jawan Pankaj and his friend Manish were arrested by the SIT on September 23 in connection with the case. They had been on the run since September 12.

Nishu, along with Pankaj and Manish, allegedly abducted, drugged and gang-raped the victim on September 12 when she was on her way to coaching classes at Mahendergarh’s Kanina.