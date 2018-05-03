Court orders criminal case against Baijayant Panda in the false election affidavit case

Kendrapara: A case was filed against Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda regarding false affidavit filed during the 2014 general elections.

He had deliberately suppressed the fact that he was working as Vice Chairman of IMFA, a mining company and drawing salary in crores.

The Hon’ble Court of SDJM, Kendrapara has directed the police to register a criminal case against him.

The direction of the Court is to register the case u/s-125-A of the Representation of People Act and u/s-415/416/417/418/419/420 of the IPC.

Conviction will lead to

Imprisonment for a term which may be extended to six months or fine or with both (Sec 125 A of PRA) Imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine (Sec 420 IPC) Be debarred from contesting election for six years

Due to the severity of the case the Court has directed the registration of such criminal case latest by 25/7/2018.

This is a major setback for Sri Baijayanta Panda, MP who has deliberately filed false affidavit and cheated his voters regarding his involvement in mining industry.