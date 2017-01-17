Court orders to attach properties of former IPICOL (GM)

Bhubaneswar : A special court here ordered State Government to attach properties of former IPICOL General Manager Jogendra Chandra Nayak in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

As per sources, properties both movable and immovable to the tune about Rs 43,60,095 have been ordered for confiscation.

In its final verdict on the 1997 case, the court ruled to seal properties including a two storeyed building based on plot No 233/B near Bayababa Matha area in Saheed Nagar, land measuring 278 decimal vide plot No 251, Khata No 314 at at Koradakanta Mouza and matured post office deposits worth Rs 38,036.

Notably, Nayak a formerly a Class I officer was accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to his known sources of income way back in July 1997. Vigilance officers had raided his various residences and offices and lodging cases against him.