Twin City

Court orders to attach properties of former IPICOL (GM)

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IPICOL

Bhubaneswar : A special court here ordered State Government to attach properties of former IPICOL General Manager Jogendra Chandra Nayak in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

As per sources, properties both movable and immovable to the tune about Rs 43,60,095 have been ordered for confiscation.

In its final verdict on the 1997 case, the court ruled to seal properties including a two storeyed building based on plot No 233/B near Bayababa Matha area in Saheed Nagar, land measuring 278 decimal vide plot No 251, Khata No 314 at at Koradakanta Mouza and matured post office deposits worth Rs 38,036.

Notably, Nayak a formerly a Class I officer was accused of accumulating properties disproportionate to his known sources of income way back in July 1997. Vigilance officers had raided his various residences and offices and lodging cases against him.

 

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.8K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
naveen's team naveen's team
5.9K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
Reliance Reliance
2.5K
Business

Reliance Jio plans Rs 1500 smartphones
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.3K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
bike bike
1.8K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top