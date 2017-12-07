Court to hear Panchkula violence case on December 11

Panchkula: The Panchkula District Court on Thursday fixed December 11 for the next hearing of the case in connection with the violence that followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh on August 25, 2017.

The court announced the date after a copy of the chargesheet was handed over to prime accused Honeypreet Insan and the other accused in the case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police.

Honeypreet, who is Gurmeet’s adopted daughter, was produced before the court on Thursday along with her close aide Sukhdeep Kaur in connection with the violence in Panchkula and Sirsa, after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court convicted the Dera chief for raping two of his disciples 15 years back.

Gurmeet has been sentenced to 20 years of prison in the case.

Honeypreet, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, was arrested on October 3 on charges of inciting the Panchkula violence and was sent to Ambala Central Jail on October 23.

Earlier, the SIT had also arrested the chartered accountant of the Dera chief and the CEO of MSG Company CP Arora over alleged involvement in the violence conspiracy.

On October 17, a police official was also arrested for plotting the Dera chief’s escape from CBI court in Panchkula on September 25.

About 41 people were killed in the Panchkula and Sirsa violence.