Court grants bail to woman who hurled eggs at Naveen

Balasore: The Jaleswar JMFC court today granted conditional bail to Rajeswari Kamila, who was arrested for hurling eggs at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a meeting in Balasore district.

The court granted bail with a warning not to repeat such act and on the condition of two sureties of Rs 10,000 and a bank deposit of Rs 5,000.

The woman had thrown two eggs back to back at Patnaik on January 31 when the CM was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the Talasari Beach Festival protesting the arrest of her husband and BJP worker Dilip Kamila.

However, the eggs didn’t hit Patnaik and fell near the podium.

Rajeswari was manhandled by irate BJD workers for committing the egg hurling following which she was admitted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.