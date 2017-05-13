Court clamps restrictions on Air Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Court of Civil Judge Bhubaneswar has restricted intra-State carrier Air Odisha from selling off its stake and operating the company’s bank account.

In an ad-interim injunction passed on Friday, the Court restrained Air Odisha’s management from entering into a third party agreement till disposal of a suit filed by investors in the company.

The investors, who were allegedly duped in lieu of acquiring shares of Air Odisha, had moved the court citing that the airline was planning to sell the shares to other parties.

The airline was operation aviation of flights to four major cities of Odisha from Biju Patnaik International Airport, was mired in controversies with complaints filed by investors against the management.