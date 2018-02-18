Headlines

Court awards 7-yr jail term to man for sexually abusing minor girl

Pragativadi News Service
sexually assaulting

Balasore: Baleswar Court of District and Sessions Judge here sentenced a 26-year-old man to seven years in prison on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl hearing a case of 2016.

According to the prosecution, Ashok Kumar Das (26) of Renupada village under Basta police station had lured a minor girl of the same village to a secluded place and had sexually assaulted her on November 25, 2016.

The victim later narrated the ordeal before her family and a complaint was lodged by one of the girl’s relative with police, following which the accused was arrested.

Additional district session judge, Ajanta Sadangi, while pronouncing the judgment yesterday, awarded 7 years rigorous imprisonment to the accused and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000.

