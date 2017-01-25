Headlines

Court asks police to submit report on Press Chowk bombing issue

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
press chowk bombing

Cuttack : Cuttack District and Sessions Court has directed the Commissionerate police to file report on Press Chowk bombing issue and detail treatment expenses of the victim lawyer Abhay Bhatt.

The court asked the police to file the report so that proceedings against the accused industrialist Mahima Mishra, the main accused in Seaways Shipping Murder can continue.

Notably, Mahima has been accused of conspiring an attempt to murder by shooting and bombing against Lawyer Abhay Bhatt at Press Chowk way back in 2013.

After being arrested on charges of masterminding the alleged murder of Seaways Company GM Mahendra Swain, Mahima has been lodged at Chowdwar jail. He has also been grilled on the Press Chowk incident.

Meanwhile Mahima’a bail petition has been quashed by Cuttack SDJM as he has moved for the Distrcit Sessions Judge.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
15.0K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
7.7K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near Rayagada; 20 feared dead
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.5K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
3.2K
Headlines

16- year old Odia girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
Reliance Jio Reliance Jio
3.0K
Business

Reliance Jio might extend offer till June
To Top