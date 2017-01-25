Court asks police to submit report on Press Chowk bombing issue

Cuttack : Cuttack District and Sessions Court has directed the Commissionerate police to file report on Press Chowk bombing issue and detail treatment expenses of the victim lawyer Abhay Bhatt.

The court asked the police to file the report so that proceedings against the accused industrialist Mahima Mishra, the main accused in Seaways Shipping Murder can continue.

Notably, Mahima has been accused of conspiring an attempt to murder by shooting and bombing against Lawyer Abhay Bhatt at Press Chowk way back in 2013.

After being arrested on charges of masterminding the alleged murder of Seaways Company GM Mahendra Swain, Mahima has been lodged at Chowdwar jail. He has also been grilled on the Press Chowk incident.

Meanwhile Mahima’a bail petition has been quashed by Cuttack SDJM as he has moved for the Distrcit Sessions Judge.