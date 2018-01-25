Couple, middleman detained for selling baby for Rs 12 K in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda police detained a couple and a middleman for allegedly selling an 11-day-old baby boy for Rs 12,000 in Banjari village of the district.

The police along with the district Childline officials also rescued the baby boy from Balbaspur in Sambalpur district.

According to reports, the middleman had given Rs 12,000 to the parents for buying the child.

The parents of the baby have been detained and the baby has been kept under the supervision of Childline. The parents will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee later in the day.