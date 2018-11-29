Couple injured in fire mishap succumb at SCBMCH

Cuttack: The couple who was injured in a fire mishap yesterday after the husband attempted to commit suicide by pouring kerosene at Mangala Sahi in Nayagarh, died today at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

The deceased were identified as Sadananda and Rituparna of Mangala Sahi area.

According to sources, the couple entered into a verbal altercation over some petty issue last evening. Sadananda, in a fit of rage, poured kerosene and set himself ablaze. In a bid to save her husband, Rituparna also met with the same fate.

Neighbours rescued the couple and rushed them to Nayagarh hospital. They were later shifted to SCBMCH here.

While Sadanada sustained 90 per cent burn injuries, Rituparna received 70 per cent burn injuries in the mishap. However, the couple succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment this morning.