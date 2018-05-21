State at Large

Couple consumes poison; man dies

Bhawanipatna: A man and his wife consumed poison in a bid to commit suicide at Uburi village under Biswanathpur police station limits in Kalahandi district on Monday.

According to sources, Sandu Majhi and his wife, Duti Majhi, consumed poison this morning .

While the husband died, Neighbours rushed the wife to the Biswanathpur hospital in a critical condition after she was found unconscious next to her husband.

She was later shifted to the district headquarters hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe.

