Couple commit suicide after son’s death in Jajpur

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jajpur: Bodies of a married couple was found in Udrang village under Bindharpur block in Jajpur on Wednesday after they allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison following the death of their 8-year-old son due to Thalassemia.

The deceased couple has been identified as Pravat Jena and his wife Pravati of the same village.

According to sources, the duo consumed poison on Wednesday night as they were unable to cope with the news of the death of their son who died due to Thalassemia on Monday in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The couple were found in an unconscious state by their family members after they broke opened the door of the house. They were rushed to Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital. However, both of them succumbed at the hospital.

