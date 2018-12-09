Country is cleaner now after Swachh Bharat Mission: Ruskin Bond

Ranchi: India has become much cleaner after Swachh Bharat Mission, according to famous author Ruskin Bond.

He however said that old habits die hard and added the challenge lies in addressing the issue properly.

Bond is the author of famous literary works like the Room on the Roof and Mr Olivers diary.

The author was addressing an audience at the inauguration of the second edition of the Tata Steel Jharkhand Literary Meet (JLM) here.

Bond said due to Swachchta Abhiyan cities have become cleaner than ever. But, he feared that people return to their old habits quickly and a relentless effort should be made to change the mindset.

The author will discuss his experience of writing for children at the literary meet on Sunday. He would discuss at length how he was inspired to take up such an activity.