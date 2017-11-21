PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Corrupt babus may face compulsory retirement: Adityanath

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that properties of those cheating the poor would be seized and they will face compulsory retirement, Warning officials against negligence in implementation of welfare schemes.

We can seize the property of those cheating on the rights of the poor and can even retire them compulsorily, Yogi said.

Attacking the SP and BSP, he said that corruption was at its peak during the past 15 years in the state and all works in the civic bodies were decided from Lucknow.

