Cops roughed up by locals during liquor raid in Puri

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Puri: Tension ran high at Dahikhia in Puri district yesterday when a group of locals allegedly thrashed some police personnel for conducting raid on a liquor trader’s house.

Sources said, Kakatpur police had gone to raid an illegal liquor trader’s house at Kendrapati village in the district. However, the police team could not find the liquor seller in his house.

While returning, the cops were waylaid by a mob, who staged a blockade on Astaranga-Kakatpur road by burning tyres.

A violent scuffle ensued between the cops and the agitators after the former tried to pacify them. The situation took an ugly turn when the agitators started thrashing the police personnel.

Three policemen were injured in the attack.

