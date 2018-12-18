Cops nab two snatchers, recover gold chain

Bhubaneswar: Jatni police on Tuesday arrested two persons for their involvement in several snatching incidents and recovered a gold chain from them.

They were identified as Chandan Naik (23) of Gadakhurda Housing Board Colony and Alok Ranjan Dalaabehera alias Bulu (27) of Talabasti in Banki police limits of Cuttack.

According to sources, three complaints were lodged at Jatni police stations recently that motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched away gold chains at Jatni market, main road and other places.

On the basis of the complaints, cases were registered. During the investigation, the police traced the accused persons. The police learnt that the accused persons along with their associates were habitual in the profession of chasing lady pillion riders and looting their gold chain from their neck.

They had committed such crimes in Jatni, Khurda, Bhubaneswar and other areas. After snatching gold chains they used to mortgage those at different gold loan providing financial institutions like Manappurarn Finance Ltd, Muthud Finance Ltd, IIFL and others operating in Khurda and other areas.

The accused had mortgaged eight looted gold jewelleries in Manappurani Finance Ltd. in Khurda were detected along with one looted gold chain recovered.

The accused were forwarded to a court today and further investigation is on regarding involvement of other persons of the racket, the police said.