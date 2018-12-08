Cops foil dacoity bid in Jeypore, arrest eight

Jeypore: Police claimed to have foiled a dacoity bid by arresting eight persons near Power House Square in Jeypore of Koraput district on Saturday.

According to sources, the accused held a secret meeting and hatched a plan to commit loot in the area by impersonating themselves as police personnel.

Acting on a reliable information, a police team intercepted them near Power House Square on suspicion and subsequently arrested them.

The cops seized a car bearing the registration number of Madhya Pradesh and one country-made pistol from their possession. The officials also recovered several police uniforms from them.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources said.