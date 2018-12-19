Cops foil dacoity bid in Cuttack, six held

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Cops foil dacoity bid
Cuttack: Govindpur police claimed to have foiled a dacoity by arresting six persons near Panda Bazaar in Dipanchanchal area in Cuttack on Wednesday.

As per sources, the gang was hatching a plan to commit loot in the area when they were zeroed in.

Acting on reliable information, a police team apprehended the dacoit gang on suspicion and subsequently arrested them. The cops also seized one pistol, live bullets, sharp weapons and a motorcycle from them.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources said.

