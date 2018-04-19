Cops detain six lovebirds in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: The Kendrapara Town police detained three young couples after conducting a raid on a hotel in the town. Three girls along with their partners had given their fake identities to book rooms in the BCM Plaza hotel here.

According to sources, during a surprise raid, police spotted all of them in the hotel and later detained them at the police station for providing false identities.

During investigation, it was revealed that all the six detainees are residents of Kendrapara while further investigation into the matter was on, said police sources.