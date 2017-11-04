Cops to crack down on under-age drivers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Receiving multiple complaints from commuters, the Commissionerate police have launched a special drive putting restrictions on bike riding by school students to minimise road mishaps.

As per new rule, there will be longer let off youngsters breaking traffic rules or take only a small fine from them.

“We will seize the vehicle and send a notice to the youngster’s parents. They (the parents) will be asked to give a written undertaking that their children would no longer be given bikes or cars,” assistant commissioner of police (traffic) Jatin Panda said, adding that a heavy fine would be taken before the offending vehicle was released.

The rule says only those who have attained 18 years of age are eligible to get a driving licence. But in reality, schoolchildren between 13 and 15 years of age are found on busy roads.

Mobile and static squads to keep an eye on schoolchildren riding bikes, according to reports.

The static teams will be stationed near schools while the mobile ones will move around the city to catch rule-breakers.

Notably, between January and July this year, traffic police caught 1,503 bikers without a driving licence. This included 450 schoolchildren.