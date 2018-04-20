Cop accidentally shoots self inside PCR van, survives

New Delhi: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI), posted in the PCR van in northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, was injured after he accidentally shot himself with a service weapon, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when Dharambir and ASI Ramkishan were on duty inside the van. Ramkishan went to washroom after handing over his service weapon to Dharambir.

He heard a gunshot and rushed to find his colleague lying in a pool of blood, Dharambir was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital and from there he was referred to another hospital since his condition was critical.

His condition is said to be stable now. Initially, it was suspected that it is a case of attempt to commit suicide but later it emerged that he had accidentally shot himself, the police said.