Convert PIO cards into OCI cards by June 30, says PM Modi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
PM Modi

Bengaluru: The deadline for converting PIO (People of Indian Origin) cards into OCI (Overseas Indian Citizens) cards has been extended till June 30. Converting within this period will not attract any penalty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his address to the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas here.

The earlier deadline for the conversion was December 30. This is the third time the date for conversion of PIO cards to OCI cards has been extended since March 31, 2016.

The PIO card was first implemented in 2002 as a benefit to foreign nationals who could establish at least a third generation tie to Indian origin. The PIO card was valid for travel, work, and residence in India for a period of 15 years.

The OCI card was implemented in 2005, carried more benefits than the PIO card, and is valid for the holder’s lifetime.

