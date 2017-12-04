Latest News Update

Controversies set aside; Lalu Yadav attends Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi Son’s Wedding

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Lalu Yadav

Patna: Setting aside political rivalry, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen embracing Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi at the wedding function of Utkarsh.

Utkarsh (Son of Sushil Modi) married Kolkata-based chartered accountant Yamini on Sunday in the presence of a large number of politicians and dignitaries.

Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Giriraj Singh, Bihar Governor Satyapal Mallik, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das were among those present at the ceremony.

Lalu Prasad greeted Sushil Modi with a warm handshake before taking a seat beside Union Minister Giriraj Singh.

In a departure from tradition, the wedding was held during the daytime and without elaborate arrangements, musical bands or feasts. All guests were requested not to bring gifts to the wedding and were handed over a packet containing four laddoos.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Odia actress Odia actress
4.3K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
2.2K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odisha conjoined twins Odisha conjoined twins
1.3K
Headlines

After Jaga-Kalia, another conjoined twins take birth in Odisha

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top