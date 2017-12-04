Controversies set aside; Lalu Yadav attends Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi Son’s Wedding

Patna: Setting aside political rivalry, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen embracing Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi at the wedding function of Utkarsh.
Utkarsh (Son of Sushil Modi) married Kolkata-based chartered accountant Yamini on Sunday in the presence of a large number of politicians and dignitaries.
Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan, Dharmendra Pradhan, Giriraj Singh, Bihar Governor Satyapal Mallik, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das were among those present at the ceremony.
Lalu Prasad greeted Sushil Modi with a warm handshake before taking a seat beside Union Minister Giriraj Singh.
In a departure from tradition, the wedding was held during the daytime and without elaborate arrangements, musical bands or feasts. All guests were requested not to bring gifts to the wedding and were handed over a packet containing four laddoos.