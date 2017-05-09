Contempt of court: SC sentences 6 months jail term to Justice CS Karnan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday held Calcutta HC judge Justice CS Karnan guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to six months in jail. The court further ordered the immediate arrest of Justice Karnan, who had written a series of letters making allegations against the judges of the apex court and the high court.

This is probably the first time that a sitting judge has been sent to jail. A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar had barred the media from highlighting his statements and orders.

The 61-year-old judge was accused of contempt after he named 20 “corrupt judges” of the country earlier this year and sought an investigation alleging corruption in the judiciary. He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging an inquiry.