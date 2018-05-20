Construction work of Jeypore airstrip to be completed in three months

Koraput: The construction of Jeypore airport in Koraput district is expected to be completed in the next three months.

This was revealed after a team of senior officials took stock of the ongoing expansion work of the airport led by Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday.

The visit by the officials was significant owing to delay in expansion work of the Jeypore airport which has been included under the ‘Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik’ (UDAN) scheme in 2016.

“Efforts are being taken for expansion of the airstrip so that commencement of 18-seater flights can easily operate (Takeoff and landing). We have reviewed the status of the ongoing expansion work here today”, said Padhee.

“A team of senior officials of the AAI had come to Jeypore to review the ongoing work of the airport. The team discussed procedure for applying for operational licence to allow the airport to manage flights. We hope that all the pending works will be completed within three months,” said Koraput collector K Sudarshan Chakrobarthy.