Construction of Rourkela Brahmani Bridge to begin within next month

Rourkela: It is finally some respite for Rourkela denizens as the third bridge over Brahmani River is finally set to begin construction in next thirty days.

The National Highway Authority of India Limited (NHAI) Chief General Manager (CJM) Dharmananda Sarangi on Thursday announced the decision in presence of MLA Dillip Ray, MP Jual Oram at a press meet here.

Besides, the National Highway-143 upon which the bridge lies will be concretised in tune with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Noting the delayed construction of the bridge, the CGM said there have been many obstacles that have hampered the bridge construction but recently the tender process regarding the bridge has already been completed.

It is to be noted that the construction of third bridge over the river has been waiting for many years now with the present one that makes the NH-143 in drastic condition as it has caved in at many places posing threat.

The development is considered as some silver lining for the steel city denizens after years of negligence and lack of political willpower to push for the new bridge.