Construction of Bomikhal Flyover resumes

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Nearly two months after the collapsing of the Bomikhal flyover in the city in which a man lost his life and 15 labourers were injured, construction of the over-bridge again began on Friday by the Panda Infra, the firm which had been blacklisted by the Government after the mishap.

In order to avoid any untoward incident this time, the company performed a ceremonial puja in which its owner and staffs and engineers of the Works Department were present.

Meanwhile, the firm which was alleged to have flouted all security guidelines while carrying out construction work, endangering lives of passersby has this time barricaded the construction site.

Works Department Executive Engineer Ranjit Kumar Sahu clarifying on why construction work was entrusted again to the blacklisted firm said if a retendering of the project had been floated; there would have been an inordinate delay in completion of the project. The department wants to expedite the work to streamline the traffic in the area.

