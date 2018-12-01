Constable held for stealing 60 live bullets from armoury, suspended

Sundargarh: A Constable of Reserve Police Armoury here, has been arrested and placed under suspension on charges of stealing 60 live bullets on Saturday.

The accused constable, identified as Gulshan Kiro, was detained yesterday on suspicion of stealing live bullets from the Armoury. A probe was also launched against another suspected official on similar charges.

During interrogation, Kiro confessed to his crime and handed over five live bullets to the investigating officers.

Subsequently, Kiro was arrested and suspended on theft charges and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the other officer, said the police.