Constable held for stealing 60 live bullets from armoury, suspended

CrimeState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
stealing 60 live bullets
11

Sundargarh: A Constable of Reserve Police Armoury here, has been arrested and placed under suspension on charges of stealing 60 live bullets on Saturday.

The accused constable, identified as Gulshan Kiro, was detained yesterday on suspicion of stealing live bullets from the Armoury. A probe was also launched against another suspected official on similar charges.

Related Posts

Woman jumps off Kuakhai bridge, rescued alive

Anganwadi worker abducted by four miscreants in Bolangir

Youth killed in road mishap in Nabarangpur

During interrogation, Kiro confessed to his crime and handed over five live bullets to the investigating officers.

Subsequently, Kiro was arrested and suspended on theft charges and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the other officer, said the police.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.