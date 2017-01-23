Constable aspirant died during interview process

Cuttack: During constable interview at OSAP, one aspirant named, Harekrushna Sahoo of Meramundali, Dhenkanal died at OMP 6th battalion ground here in the city on Monday.

As per sources, Harekrushna fell sick during 1600 meter test, after which he was admitted to a nearby private hospital. Later he was shifted to Cuttack SCB Hospital for his condition being critical. Further, while undergoing treatment at the Cuttack Hospital, he succumbed to death.

On being informed, Harekrushna’s mother and sister immediately reached the spot and have claimed that due to delay in shifting him to the SCB hospital, he could not survive.