Conman loots RPF staff’s house in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man posing as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official, looted 150 grams of gold jewellery from a railway employee’s house here on Friday.

According to reports, the conman visited the house of one Srinibas Rao at Railway Staff Quarters Colony in Mancheswar area in the city and conducted a search operation threatening his family members that a case had been registered against him and he was in RPF custody, following which the house will be searched.

Later, the accused asked Rao’s son to accompany him with the gold jewellery to help out his father to get released. Panic-stricken son believed in the conman and accompanied him.

However, after covering some distance on a motorcycle, the accused dropped the victim’s son at an isolated place and fled with the valuables.

Rao lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station after he came to know about the incident.

“The incident took place when I was away from my house. The looter had attempted to rob another house in the locality before executing the crime,” Rao said.

“The police are yet to get any lead in the case. However, investigation is on and CCTV cameras installed near Rao’s house are being verified,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahu.