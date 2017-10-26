Conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia surgery: CM praises extraordinary work by Odia doctors

Bhubaneswar: Conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia’s Anaesthesia started at 6.00 a.m and surgery at 9.30 a.m on Wednesday. There were 20 surgeons and 10 anesthesiologists during the 16 hours surgery and 20 hours anaesthesia, informed AIIMS, New Delhi, in a press conference.

The team was led by Prof. A.K Mohapatra, Chief of Neurosciences Centre and Professor of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, including 4 faculties from Neurosurgery, 3 faculties Neuroanaesthesia and 3 faculties from Cardiac Anaesthesia and more than 20 residents of Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery and Neuroanesthesia.

The twins were separated around 8.45 p.m and for covering the brain and use of skin flap and graft took 4-5 hours. One of the babies was shifted to ICU at 11.45 p.m and another baby at 2.30 a.m.

Both the babies are stable and kept in ICU under the care of Neuroanesthesia, Neurosurgery, Pediatric Critical care, Cardiac Anaesthesia, Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatric Neurology.

It was a teamwork of 40 doctors, 20 nurses and many others, paramedical staff.

Four Odia doctors –AK Mahapatra, Mihir Prakash Pandia, Girija Prasad Rath and Sambhu Nath Das were in the team of doctors that conducted the separation surgery of the Kandhamal’s conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, CM Naveen Patnaik has praised the extraordinary work by Dr AK Mahapatra & team in separation surgery of conjoined Jaga & Kalia at AIIMS.

There will be no constraint in assistance for the twins for who is praying, said CM.

Notably, conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia were discharged from the Operation Theatre (OT) on Thursday morning, after a successful plastic surgery was completed at around last midnight.