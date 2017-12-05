Conjoined twins Ganga-Jamuna share heart, liver

Cuttack: The medical test reports of conjoined twins of Nayagarh district, Ganga-Jamuna revealed yesterday that the twins share single heart and liver.

The condition of the babies are not stable and they have been kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Sishu Bhawan, a few more medical tests are pending on them before doctors could take a call to prepare a conclusive report, informed Cuttack Sishu Bhawan Superintendent Saroj Satpathy on Monday.

The CT scan and ECG findings point at the existence of a single heart with certain congenital defects in the twins, he added.

Born to Kishor and Sumitra Dutta of Sarankul village of Nayagarh district on December 1 at a private hospital, the twins were shifted to Cuttack Sishu Bhawan in the evening.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena assured the couple to bear all medical expenses of the treatment after visiting the hospital on Sunday.