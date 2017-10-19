PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Conjoined twin Jaga’s condition is unwell: Health Minister Pratap Jena

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The condition of Jaga, one of the conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia from Kandhamal district, who are presently awaiting a second-phase cranial separation surgery, is unwell at the AIIMS in New Delhi.

Health Minister Pratap Jena confirmed on Wednesday that the duo has been kept under observation and after their condition improves a decision on the next phase of the surgery will be taken by the doctors.

“We have contacted a renowned surgeon from the United States who is a pioneer in cranial separation surgery. The State Government will bear the expenditure necessary for the surgery,” Jena said.

Earlier the doctors had informed that the second phase surgery of the twins was scheduled to be performed in mid-October. The operation was postponed since the duo was suffering from acute blood shortage.

