Congress wins Chitrakoot Assembly by-poll, defeats BJP by over 14,000 votes

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Chitrakoot Assembly

Bhopal: The Congress on Sunday won the Chitrakoot Assembly by-poll in Madhya Pradesh with its candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi defeating his nearest BJP rival Shankar Dayal Tripathi by a margin of 14,133 votes.

While Chaturvedi polled 66,810 votes, Tripathi got 52,677 votes, returning officer A P Dwivedi said.

The counting of votes polled in the November 9 by-election began at around 8 am amid tight security in Satna district.

Around 65 per cent voting was recorded in the by-poll necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Prem Singh (65).

Though 12 candidates contested the by-election, the fight was on between Chaturvedi and Tripathi.

