New Delhi: Former Member of Parliament and veteran Congress leader Chaudhary Akhtar Hasan passed away today, his family said.

According to his family, he died in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi this morning. He was 82.

He was elected the Member of Parliament (MP) in 1984 from Kairana constituency in Muzaffarnagar as a Congress candidate.

His son Chaudhary Munawwar Hasan was also elected as MP from the same constituency in 1996.