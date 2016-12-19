Congress top brass meet at Lulu house; Prasad missed

Bhubaneswar: The top brass of Odisha Congress gathered at late Lulu Mohapatra’s city based residence after over a month of his demise on November 6. His brother Lalitendu and daughter Upasana had invited the Congress leaders today. However, Pradesh Congress Committee president Prasad Harichandan missed the meeting as he was in Kandhamal for Panchayat election preparation.

The gathering was focused on Congress’ future in Brahmagiri and organising the youth leaders and overall activities of the party in the absence of Lulu who was known for his organising and leadership skills. Almost all major leaders showed up for solidarity with the family including Prasad’s father in law and party member Sura Routroy.

Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, former party president Niranjan Patnaik, former minister Jagannath Patnaik, MP Ranjib Biswal, MLA Tara Bahinipati, and many other major leaders were present who paid tributes to Lulu’s picture and took part in the meeting.

A state level ‘Lulu Mohapatra memorial committee’ was formed at the meeting while it was decided brother Lalitendu will succeed as Congress leader in Brahmagiri. Young daughter Upasana who was away from politics uptil now said that she will work towards her father’s dreams along with the family.

Prasad’s absence at this gathering, despite his involvement in Lulu’s last rites, has revived the differences between party members.