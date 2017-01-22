Congress star campaigners: Lulu Mohapatra’s brother Lalitendu included

Bhubaneswar: The State Congress on Sunday released a 40 member star campaigner list including Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra’s brother Lalitendu and other senior leaders for the upcoming panchayat polls.

The party submitted the list for the perusal of the State Election Commission.

Faces of general public will be also be represented during this year’s poll campaign of the Congress with two general persons Rahul Nayak and Keshamati Pradhan of Kandhamal being included in the list.

The Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra and six other MLAs including Naba Das, Taraprasad Bahinipati, Jacob Pradhan, Krushna Sagaria will promote the party during the rural polls, the release said.

Besides, State-in-Charge BK Hariprasad, Subhankar Sarkar, veteran leader and former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal, Kanhu Charan Lenka, KP Singhdeo, renowned singer Narendra Kumar are also included in the list.

Meanwhile noted names like Prafulla Majhi, Jogesh Singh, MLA Bhujabala Majhi, Prakash Behera have not been included in the list of the star promoters.