Congress is ready to fight, says Prasad

Bhubaneswar: Amid issues of rivalry between leaderships vexing the party and coming to limelight every now and then, the Congress is all ready to set aside any differences as the party is all ready to pull up socks for the elections.

“The Congress has started to distribute zilla parishad tickets. The party is the only other alternative to the present state government ruling BJD and Union’s BJP since both have been unworthy to rule. Odisha government’s inefficiency will be our poll prank,” OPCC President Prasad Harichandan said.

“We will shortly begin our campaign strongly by aggregating all the leaders and supporters for the polls,” he said.

Besides, Harichandan also refuted any cracks within Congress leadership saying that there is no intraparty rivalry within the party.

A meeting on poll preparedness was held at the party headquarters here on Monday. It was chaired by party head Prasad Harichandan while other senior leaders including Leader of Opposition Narasingha Mishra, former OPCC Chief Niranjan Patnaik, Jaydev Jena among others were also present.

Notably both Harichandan and Narasingha visited AICC Vice President Rahul Gandhi this Sunday. Earlier also many party leaders led by separate factions used to meet party high command which gave the impression of intraparty rivalry. Such allegations have been refuted by Prasad who have been trying to bring all the leaders under one banner.