Congress promises farm loan waiver, Patidar quota in Gujarat poll manifesto

Gandhinagar: The Congress on Monday issued its election manifesto for the Gujarat assembly polls, promising loan waiver for state farmers and an assurance on quota for the Patidars.

In case the Congress returns to power, farmers’ debts will be waived and Minimum Support Price of farm produce at taluka level declared even before sowing starts, the party promised in the manifesto, which was released by the Congress state unit.

The Congress promised that without affecting the present 49 per cent reservation for scheduled castes and tribes as well as Other backward classes, the party’s government will introduce a bill in the assembly at the earliest under Article 46 of the Constitution.

“The communities specified under Article 46 but which have not received any benefit under relevant laws will be given equal opportunities for education and economic development. The rights and privileges enjoyed by the OBCs will be extended to the Extremely Backward Classes category,” the party said.

The Congress manifesto promised to make the state’s women feel safer and secure.

“One-stop crisis centres will be set up in all districts to prevent violence against women. Women protection officers up to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police will be appointed in each district. The number of women police stations will be increased.”

It also promised 25 lakh houses in five years under Indira Awas Yojana for the rural and urban poor and Rajeev Gandhi Awas Yojana for the urban lower and middle income groups.