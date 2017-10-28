PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Congress president Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital

Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to a hospital here on Friday evening after she complained of upset stomach, was discharged on Saturday.

According to reports, Sonia Gandhi had recovered from upset stomach and was discharged today at 4 PM.

Her condition at the time of discharge was stable and she has been advised rest, the reports said.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi, 70, was on Friday evening rushed to the hospital in an air-ambulance from Shimla, where she had gone for a vacation. A team of doctors from the hospital was deputed to bring her back from Shimla.

