Congress observes Black Day on one year completion of demonetisation

Bhubaneswar: The Congress and Left parties of the State on Wednesday hit the streets to protest one year completion of demonetisation while the ruling BJD refrained from either celebrating or opposing the event.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee observed the first anniversary of demonetisation as ‘black day’ across the State. Hundreds of workers and party leaders holding placards and shouting anti-BJP slogans took out a rally from Congress Bhawan to Reserve Bank office where they held a protest meeting.

Speaking to mediapersons, OPCC president Prasad Harichandan slammed Narendra Modi-led Government at the Centre for the ‘historic blunder’.

He said by imposing a ban on Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes have helped some of the friends of the Prime Minister and not people of the country.

The Modi Government had said that post-demonetisation, corruption will end, terrorism will vanish and Naxalism will die out. But nothing has happened. Rather, the economic growth of the State has slowed down and unemployment has increased marginally.