Cuttack: A five-hour bandh has been called by Congress in Koraput district today over the establishment of a permanent High Court Bench in the district.

The District unit of Congress will observe the bandh from 10 am to 3 pm as it extends support to the Koraput Bar Association.

The agitators have also threatened to block National Highway 26 to press for their demand.

The district unit of the party said that it will support the Mahabandh called by the Koraput lawyers’ body on December 18.