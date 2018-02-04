Congress names Pranaya Sahu as its candidate for Bijepur by-poll

Bhubaneswar: Putting all speculations aside, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday named Pranaya Sahu as candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Bijepur Legislative Assembly of Odisha.

The Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Pranaya Sahu as Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from 2 – Bijepur Assembly Constituency, a press release issued by AICC read.

Notably, a six-member committee headed by former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal was formed on January 27 to submit report to the high command recommending names of suitable candidates for the by-poll.

Worth mentioning, BJP candidate Ashok Panigrahi filed his nomination papers on Friday, while BJD candidate Rita Sahu, wife of late Subal Sahu, will file her papers tomorrow.

The by-election to the Bijepur Assembly constituency is scheduled to be held on February 24.